Report: Memorial Day weekend violence in Detroit leaves 9 dead

DETROIT — Eight people were gunned down and a ninth died from blunt force trauma in a spate of violence that marred Detroit’s Memorial Day weekend, reports the Detroit News.

The violence, extending from Friday evening through early in the morning Tuesday, ended when four people were shot, including a suspected gunman, in the city’s downtown Greektown neighborhood, according to CBS Detroit. There were no deaths in that shooting and police are still searching for a suspect, Detroit Assistant Chief James White said during a Tuesday press conference.

The Detroit News reports that six of the eight shootings occurred in the city’s west side. A suspect has been detained in one of the cases, according to the newspaper.

White noted at the press conference that violence in the city is down overall. In 2017, the city recorded the fewest homicides for a year in half a century, according to department statistics.