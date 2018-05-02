Report of explosion rocks neighborhood in Connecticut — live updates

By
CBS News
-
0

A look at the scene of a reported explosion in Connecticut on Wed., May 2, 2018.

WFSB-TV

A report of a large explosion took place in Connecticut, according to CBS affiliate WFSB-TV. The station writes the incident took place Wednesday night on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven.

A large police presence is in the area involving a barricaded person, WFSB-TV reports.

WFSB-TV says at least four people were injured at the scene, but details are still forthcoming.

Police officials urge residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page often for the latest updates.

