Report of explosion rocks neighborhood in Connecticut — live updates

WFSB-TV
A report of a large explosion took place in Connecticut, according to CBS affiliate WFSB-TV. The station writes the incident took place Wednesday night on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven.
A large police presence is in the area involving a barricaded person, WFSB-TV reports.
WFSB-TV says at least four people were injured at the scene, but details are still forthcoming.
Police officials urge residents to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Please refresh this page often for the latest updates.
