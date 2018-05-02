Report of explosion rocks neighborhood in Connecticut — live updates

- Advertisement -

A report of a large explosion took place in Connecticut, according to CBS affiliate WFSB-TV. The station writes the incident took place Wednesday night on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven.

A large police presence is in the area involving a barricaded person, WFSB-TV reports.

WFSB-TV says at least four people were injured at the scene, but details are still forthcoming.

Police officials urge residents to avoid the area.

North Haven update: at least four injured in Quinnipiac Ave. explosion.

