Report: Ole Miss men’s basketball expected to hire Mark Adams as assistant

According to KCBD-TV, Ole Miss men’s basketball coach Chris Beard is expected to hire Mark Adams as an assistant.

Adams was Beard’s assistant at Texas Tech from 2016-21. The Red Raiders made the NCAA Tournament in three out of four seasons spent together in Lubbock (not counting the 2019-20 season that was shortened due to COVID-19). They advanced to the Elite Eight in 2018 and the national championship game in 2019.

Once Chris Beard left Texas Tech for Texas in 2021, the Red Raiders promoted Adams to head coach. He led Tech to the Sweet 16 in his first season but the team struggled under Adams’ leadership in the 2022-23 season, posting a 16-15 record (5-13 in Big 12 play). In March of that season, Adams was suspended for making, what the University determined was an inappropriate, unacceptable and racially insensitive comment.

The University claims he referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents and slaves serving their masters. Three days later, Adams resigned.

He worked as an assistant coach at East Carolina this past season.