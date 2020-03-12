SEC Suspends Regular Season Competition Until March 30th

Birmingham, AL. (WCBI) — The Southeastern Conference announced all regular-season competition has been suspended until March 30th

The news announced less than an hour after the Ole Miss-LSU baseball series was canceled.

“Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the suspension of regular season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses, as well SEC championship events, until March 30. This does not apply to teams and individuals in NCAA competition, at this time,” said the SEC’s official statement.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey will hold a press conference at 12 pm central time.

This story will be updated.