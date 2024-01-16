Report: Woman seen walking across dry lake bed in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies were trying to solve a mystery after a woman was seen walking through a dried lake bed.

The woman was spotted walking across the dry bed portion of Oktibbeha County Lake.

A person spotted the woman at about 7:40 a.m. on January 16.

She was wearing a white or light blue housecoat and possibly grey pants. She has long, dark hair.

The Starkville police and fire departments used drones in the area to help find her but she was not found.

No one has been reported missing. At this point, deputies do not know who she is or where she lives.

If you see her or have any information, call the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office at (662)323-2421.

