Reported tornado in Alabama flips trailers, injures 5

- Advertisement -

FOLEY, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff says five people have been injured during a reported tornado. Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack tells WALA-TV that one of the five people hurt Sunday is in serious condition.

There were dozens of reports about damage after a storm crossed Baldwin County Sunday afternoon. A tornado warning was issued shortly before 3:30 p.m. Foley police spokesman David Wilson tells the Pensacola News Journal that several trailers were overturned at an RV park and some people there received medical attention.

“It went right by us,” Josie Brewer told CBS affiliate WKRG.” My heart was beating really fast and I really didn’t know what was going to happen.”

More damage was reported in Elberta as the storm moved east.

The Army says in a statement that severe weather caused damage at Fort Rucker, but no one was injured. It has been temporarily closed and extent of the damage is being assessed.