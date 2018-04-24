Reportedly kidnapped Alabama child found safely in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – More information is coming out about a missing child from Alabama, who was found all the way in Lee County.

Police say, the missing 5-year-old boy was reportedly abducted from a bus stop in Alabama.

Around 11pm last night, Lee County dispatch received a call about the non-custodial abduction.

A safety checkpoint was set up on the Natchez Trace in Lee County. The first car to approach contained the suspect, Stephen Bradley Quintanilla, 27.

He was arrested and the child was placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Quintanilla remains in the Lee County jail on a warrant for his arrest from the Coosa County, AL Sheriff’s Office from December 2017.

Local Alabama media outlets are reporting that police, do not believe the abduction was random.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service, and the FBI, assisted in the investigation.