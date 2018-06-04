Reports of people trapped in Philadelphia building collapse

CBS Philadelphia
- Advertisement -
PHILADELPHIA — There are reports of people trapped following a building collapse in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia on Monday morning. There are reports two people are trapped, CBS Philadelphia reports.
Video from the station’s Chopper 3 showed firefighters pulling one person from the rubble. There is no word on that person’s condition.
Fire department officials are on scene investigating.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.