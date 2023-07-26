Republican candidates go head-to-head for Lieutenant Governor race

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Neshoba County Fair is known for serving up some spicy politics along with the fair food favorites.

The Lieutenant Governor’s Race was on the menu.

Current Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann and State Senator Chris McDaniel went head-to-head in Founders Square.

With primary elections less than two weeks away, the Republican Candidates were not holding back on where they stood on the issues or how they feel about one another.

In just 10 days, Mississippians across the state will be heading to the polls.

With time winding down, Republican candidates Delbert Hoseman and Chris McDaniel are using the last few stops on the campaign trail to make their cases for why they should be the next Lt. Governor and to lay out plans for the future of Mississippi.

McDaniel said he plans to focus on the traditional values and customs of this state.

“First thing is we have to learn to fight for our principles and those principles include the elimination of the income tax,” said McDaniel. “They include the end of a woke culture in this state. I am tired of our children being brainwashed. We are going to make sure Mississippians push back against Joe Biden and the federal government.

Hosemann said he plans for Mississippians to continue and expect results.

“I think you’ll see more tax reductions in Mississippi. I think you’ll see education continuing on as you know I proposed to help incentivize these really these public school districts Our special needs kids are not getting served in Mississippi like we need to,” said Hosemann.”Our infrastructure. You know I’m really worried about mental health in Mississippi. and also I’m worried about our health system.”

While each candidate was positive about the future of the Magnolia state, they weren’t holding anything back when it came to their opponent.

Hosemann said that McDaniel chose how to spend tax money over the people.

“Senator McDaniel voted against every single tax bill in the senate the last four years and the last eight years that I know about,” said Hosemann. “He decided that Jackson could decide better than Tupelo, better than Natchez, better than Gulf Port whether or not to tax themselves to add some cultural attraction, or park, or baseball field. He took the position time after time that you weren’t smart enough to determine your own tax in your city.”

McDaniel said that Hosemann is not a true conservative.

“When people hear the fact that he has appointed 13 democrats to power. When they hear the fact that yes he was the vice president of an abortion clinic. When they hear the fact that he stands in the way of eliminating the income tax and that he caters to democrats in every position they come our way,” said McDaniel.

A Hosemann supporter, Michael Griffith, said he stands behind the progress that the Lt. Governor has made.

“Let’s raise our education and teacher pay up. Let’s also get our highway patrol men and firemen, and policemen let’s get their pay up at least at least closer to the surrounding states,” said Griffith.

A McDaniel supporter, Kelvin Smith, said that the future of Mississippi starts with giving the people the choice to make decisions.

“I think giving the force back to people and having them vote on things they believe in is important such as the ballot initiative so that going to be a top priority. Cutting income tax is a top priority. Putting more money back into the people’s pockets. I think those are two very very important issues. and he hits on the woke culture and that is damaging this country,” said Smith.

Both candidates seemed to be feeling good about their campaign but they said it’s now up to Mississippi.

