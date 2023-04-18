Republican primary candidate forum for Lt. Governor

WEST POINT Miss. (WCBI)- Republican primary candidates came together in West Point to explain to the public why they should earn people’s vote for Lt. Governor come August and November.

Current Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, Tiffany Longino, Senator Chris McDaniel, and Shane Quick discussed various topics during a candidate forum at The Ritz.

During Monday’s event, tax cuts, debt, health care, education, workforce, and conservatism were some of the main discussion points.

Primary elections are in August and the general election is in November.