Republican Senator Chad McMahan says getting tougher on crime is his top goal for the upcoming session

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – 2026 will mark ten years in office for District Six State Senator Chad McMahan. The Republican said one of his top priorities will be to attack violent crime in Mississippi.

“We want to drive violent crime out of our areas, in Mississippi there is no time for crime, and law-abiding citizens are tired of seeing people on the streets who should be in jail or prison. We want to be sure judges set bail, we want people to have bail, we know who is committing crime, we want to be sure they show up for their court dates, and we want the violent criminals taken off the street,” Sen. McMahan said.

Senator McMahan said judges play a vital role in the criminal justice system and should have to better explain their reasons for a low bond or signature bond for repeat or violent offenders.

“There are some judges in the state who are allowing people to, accused of committing violent crime, and they are being released on a recog bond, they have no skin in the game, we want policies and laws requiring a minimum bond and if a judge allows someone to get a bond on recog, without paying any monetary fee, we want the to give a note as to why they allowed it,” McMahan said.

On education, McMahan cited Mississippi’s improved ranking, from 50th in the nation to 16th, while the state ranked number one for improvement in math scores.

The senator says teachers and assistant teachers deserve a pay hike.

“If the money is there, if taxpayers can afford it, we will have a pay increase this year for school teachers and assistant teachers. Right now, I think we will have some type of raise for educators and assistant teachers because they have earned it,” he said.

For the first time in 13 years, Republicans won’t have a supermajority in the Senate, following court ordered special elections. McMahan sees it as federal judges interfering with state legislatures.

“It is not just happening here in Mississippi, the people are voting Republican in this country and Democrats are having a hard time winning at ballot box so federal judges are stepping in and gerrymandering in favor of liberal democrats,” Sen. McMahan said.

This is the 11th session for Senator McMahan. He said he is looking forward to working with colleagues in the senate and house to help keep Northeast Mississippi’s momentum going strong.