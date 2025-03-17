Rescue volunteers perform water rescues after storm in Monroe

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – March 15’s severe weather brought dangerous flash flooding to portions of North Mississippi.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Search and Rescue, and Fire Coordinator, along with Amory Fire, Tupelo Fire, and other volunteers had to perform a swift water rescue in the early morning hours Sunday.

Around 2 AM, Monroe 911 received a call of an SUV that had been swept off of Bigbee Road in the Bigbee Bottom area.

The strong current, along with trees and other obstacles made it too dangerous to use the county’s swift water rescue boat, so the Sheriff’s Office decided to use its armored vehicle.

The combined group was able to maneuver the vehicle into place, rescue the teenage driver and passenger of the SUV, and get them safely on dry land.

