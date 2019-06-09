A resident in Calhoun County hopes something can be done to help prevent flooding when it rains

In Calhoun County, when it rains-it floods, something residents have been witnessing a lot this year.

Back in February, flooding really impacted the area.

The spring storms led to damaged roads and homes, and with this recent round of showers, some residents are dealing with it all over again.

The sun is finally shining Sunday afternoon in Calhoun County, after heavy downpours.

Within the last 7 days, parts of the county saw 4 to 8 inches of rain, which comes right after the recent spring downpours that damaged roads, homes and businesses.

“Oh I get very nervous. I’m like I’m panicking,” said Herrod.

WCBI Meteorologists say the county received the most rain on Thursday night, which impacted Janice Herrod.

Herrod lives on County Road 205 and says when there’s a heavy downpour, the area floods, impacting every day life.

“We can’t get out that way or that way,” said Herrod.

A landslide wiped out County Road 210, which is right down the road from where Herrod lives.

She says heavy rain impacts everyone in the area and hopes something can be done to help prevent flooding when it rains.

“Make me a path where I can get out, that way if I have to go to the doctor or something I can get out,” said Herrod.

Herrod says she now has a safety plan from all of the recent storms and flooding.