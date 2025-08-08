Residents came together to show support for Ackerman Chief of Police

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – “We are here because of the injustice that is being brought upon the chief of Police.”

Shocked

“I want to know why you want someone different from Martha.”

And confused, are the emotions of several Ackerman residents after learning that Police Chief Martha Caradine could lose her position.

The Choctaw County town elected a new mayor one month ago. Now, it appears Mayor Lauren Carson wants to bring in another police chief.

“What is really going on?” said Adreial Hickman, Ackerman resident. “You just became a mayor in a month, and this is the decision that you are trying to make without the people knowing, you are not really trying to be a mayor, you are trying to be a dictator.”

Dozens of people gathered outside the town hall on Friday morning, August 8, to voice their concerns and show support for Caradine.

Dorothy Lilley said changing leadership in the department was not one of the things that was promised to the community.

“She came into our community and sat with us,” said Dorothy Lilley, Ackerman resident. “And went over her vision for Ackerman, and not once did she ever mention law enforcement.”

City leaders voted 3-2 to keep Caradine, but Carson vetoed the move.

Later, the mayor posted on social media that she wants to bring in someone more qualified and a person to crack down on drugs.

“To me it is degrading out town,” said Denise Frazier, Co-organizer of the meeting. “I am not going to say that there are no drugs here because I do not know, because I do not do them, but I will say it is not like it was back in the 90’s and early part of the 80’s, it is not like that. We do not have all the shooting and fighting that we had here at one time.”

“You have a Chief of Police that you say is not trained, and if she is not trained then why not train her,” said Lilley. “After that, if she does not do what she supposed to do then it is on her, but you are not even giving her an opportunity.”

Residents said the next board meeting will be September 11.

That’s when Caradine could learn if she will remain chief.

City hall closed right as the rally ended.

I did reach out to Carson on social media for a comment. I am awaiting a response.

