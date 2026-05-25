Man shot and killed after allegedly attacking another person in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – According to CBS affiliate WJTV News, a naked man has been shot and killed after allegedly attacking another person.

Police are now investigating the case, which was all caught on video due to a doorbell camera.

Biloxi Police responded to a call on May 23 after a person reported that they were not home, but saw on their doorbell camera a naked man emerge from the Biloxi River and then walk onto their porch.

The homeowner contacted a neighbor and informed them about the suspect.

The neighbor tried offering assistance to the man, but the naked suspect began attacking the neighbor.

That’s when the neighbor allegedly fired multiple shots, hitting the suspect.

According to police, the naked man disarmed the neighbor and walked away from the home and back to the river. Emergency vehicles were unable to access the area due to heavy flooding, and officers had to be transported to the area via boat. A search of the area was conducted via a rescue boat for the individual. Police said the body of the naked man was located on shore in the general area around 2:00 a.m. on May 24, 2026. He has not been identified.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.