Columbus Police investigate a shooting that left multiple people injured

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a shooting that sent multiple people to the hospital.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:40 pm on the 1500 block of 24th Street North.

According to Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry two people were shot, including an 18-month-old child, and the child’s mother. The age of the mother has not been confirmed.

Officials say the infant is currently in surgery.

The mother is believed to be stable and not facing life-threatening injuries.

At this time, police are searching for a suspect.

Investigators say they are relying heavily on witness information as the investigation continues.

No additional details about a possible suspect have been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Columbus Police.

We’ll continue to follow this story and bring you updates as more details become available.

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