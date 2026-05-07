Residents gather at Lowndes Co. Courthouse for National Day of Prayer

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Across North Mississippi and across the nation, people came together today to pray.

For 75 years, the first Thursday in May has been recognized as The National Day of Prayer.

In Lowndes County, hundreds gathered at noon in front of the courthouse to join in prayer for the government, education, churches and families, first responders, the military, business, and the media.

They shared songs of worship and moments of fellowship.

Organizers say in times like these, it is good to know that others are joining with them.

“We need prayer every day, of course, but this particular day is a time for people across America to come together and pray as one community, which I feel is very important, because there’s a strength in that and an encouragement in that we know others across the country feel the same way, that we need prayer in America,” said Christian Community in Prayer Chair, Nell Bateman.

In honor of the nation’s 250th Anniversary, today’s theme was “Glorify God Among the Nations.”

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