Residents Hope New Administration Will Attract More Jobs And Businesses To The Area

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s election day in Aberdeen.

People are heading to the polls to select a mayor and Ward 4 alderman.

For Ward 4, incumbent Carolyn Odom faces Harold Holiday, who’s running as an independent.

In the highly anticipated mayoral race, current mayor, Maurice Howard is facing independent candidate Mike Bunch, and democratic candidate Toni Reece for the seat.

All throughout the day residents poured into the precincts casting their ballots for the election.

“Voting is so important,” said Pastor Willie Davis, who’s a longtime Aberdeen resident. “Being my age, I remember when I couldn’t vote.”

Davis said he wants his mayor to be a person who’s honest, has strong leadership skills, and is committed to helping the city grow.

“I want us to be able to show some integrity,” Davis expressed. “If you don’t know what is right, seek what is right, and then do what you know is right. I believe if we do that in this town then we will be all right.”

“We need strong leadership, not people with big power,” said Joyce Vasser, who’s lived in Aberdeen for more than two decades.

When voters showed up to the polls, many had one thing in common, they want the new leaders to create more economic development opportunities for the area.

“Get everything back where it was,” said Tracey Sims, who wants more businesses to come into the area. “KFC, Pizza Hut, Pizza Inn, Walmart, everything, I want it back here because I stay here.”

“We need jobs most of all, we need jobs, then we need stores where you can spend your money, we won’t have to take it to Amory, or Columbus, or Tupelo,” said Vasser.

Vasser admits, she’s tired of seeing her hometown being shown in a negative light.

The town is known for its infighting amongst board members.

Now, many are hoping the new leaders they’re voting for will bring a new energy and create a more positive outlook for Aberdeen.

“I’m hoping that when the new ones (elected officials) come in, they will sit and listen, and learn, and discuss things, and then come to a conclusion as to what needs to be done for the city of Aberdeen,” said Vasser.

“I hope that the new administration will come in and get the people to come together and do things that will benefit all of us, then this town and the city will move forward,” said Davis.