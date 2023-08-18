Residents in eastern Pontotoc Co. now have access to natural gas service

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Residents in eastern Pontotoc County now have access to natural gas service.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the completion of a multi-phase project that expanded natural gas service to rural areas.

More than 14,000 feet of gas lines are now connected to 63 homes as part of the final phase of that project.

The expansion is expected to reduce energy costs for residents and promote economic development.

“We started this one in 2021 so this is a culmination of three years of work and $2 million of capital investment. It was done in four phases and this phase will be complete within the next couple of weeks,” said Wendy Collins, Atmos Energy.

The entire project will provide natural gas service to 4,500 customers.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter