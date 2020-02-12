Residents near Oktibbeha County Lake dam prepare for the worst

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Concern grows along with rising waters at the Oktibbeha County Lake Dam.

The KOA campground in that area evacuating all campers early Tuesday afternoon.

8.5 feet– That’s how much Oktibbeha County Lake has risen over the last week– canceling out all progress. Three weeks ago a slide was discovered, then another slide… The fragile levee could swamp nearby homes if it fails.

“We’ve got a large body of water. Unfortunately, we’ve got a large body in the campgrounds and in the lake,” said Kirk Rosenhan.

Former Fire Coordinator Kirk Rosenhan said the county is doing everything it can to ease the pressure off the dam.

“I’ve got five pumps running now. The sixth one’s got a little problem. The technicians are on the way now to put it back in service. We’ve also put in the siphons back in service,” said Rosenhan.

Even with six pumps and two siphons, the water level is still on the rise.

“I can estimate how many millions of gallons we’re pumping in a day, but unfortunately, if you pardon me, that’s a drop in the bucket at this point,” said Rosenhan.

Alberta Turner has lived on Walter Bell Road for more than fifty years.

“There wasn’t no lake out there when I came over here… The lake came since I been here,” said Turner.

When asked about the possibility of a dam failure, Turner said she isn’t concerned.

“Oh no, I’m not concerned, because I’m trusting in the Lord. He takes care of his children. No doubt about it… The water ain’t never been down this far. Period. Not yet,” said Turner.

Her community is a close-knit one.

She said she will rely on help from family and neighbors if things continue to escalate.

“I’ve got family supposed to come get me if it gets that bad, but I don’t think it’s going to be that bad… They were just kind of concerned a little and called me. I said ‘I’m all right,'” said Turner.

If the situation worsens, the county has a plan for mandatory evacuations.

Emergency Shelters reopened Tuesday at the First Baptist Church Outreach Center.

Oktibbeha County Humane society will help board any pets.