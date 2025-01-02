Residents of Columbus discuss their New Year’s traditions

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – With the beginning of a New Year come many traditions, and at least one of those in the South surrounds food.

Some people said they believe a great homecooked meal and spending time with family can ensure an amazing year in 2025.

There are also other superstitions to be observed on day one of the year.

“The New Year’s tradition that I have is black-eyed peas, you cook black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day and you have to eat the black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day even if you just eat a spoonful to have good luck throughout the rest of the year,” Cindy Lawrence said.

Call it tradition or even superstition, many people believe what you eat can affect the rest of your year.

Whether it’s eating 12 grapes or black-eyed peas and cabbage, we all want to start the year on the right foot.

“It’s tradition, I don’t know whether I believe it or don’t believe it I do eat my peas, I do eat my greens at the first of the year to make sure I get them in so we have a good and prosperous year,” Kabir Karriem said.

People said some traditions involve unity and togetherness from family and friend gatherings.

“The New Year’s tradition is being around your family, bringing in the new year and these traditions have been going on for hundreds of years so we just have to keep the traditions going. Getting our good eats and enjoying loved ones around us,” Karriem said.

With there being several superstitions involving food, there can also be much more that comes with securing a great year.

“We always try to be together when we can on special occasions and with our good luck black-eyed peas we’re going to be healthy, wealthy, and wise,” Kathy Howell said.

“We always talk about how we need to be unified. Every year people make New Year’s resolutions, I don’t make resolutions but I just say that having family support is very important. Especially in my life,” Lawrence said.

There are more than 30 superstitions from across various cultures to help ensure a prosperous 2025.

