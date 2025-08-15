Restaurant evacuated after potential lightning strike in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A potential lightning strike causes a restaurant in Starkville to be evacuated.

The Starkville Fire Department received several calls about lightning due to Thursday night’s storms.

One of those calls came from UMI’s restaurant after smoke filled the inside of the building.

Crews responded and used ladders one and two to gain access to the rooftop.

During this time, customers were evacuated as a safety precaution.

No major damage was discovered, and customers were given the all clear to go back inside to finish eating.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.