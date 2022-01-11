Restaurants prepare for one of the biggest games in the NCAA

Starkville, Miss. (WCBI)- Big screens and big gatherings with friends and family.

That’s what restaurant owners are planning for Monday night as Alabama and Georgia face off in the College Football National Championship game.

Restaurant owners say they have their gameplans in place, and they are ready to catch whatever is tossed their way.

Stagger-In in Starkville is one of many restaurants that is welcoming customers to come in, grab a bite to eat, and enjoy the game on their big screens.

Stagger-In employee, Laney Melchoir, says they’re loading the roster for the big night.

“We just add a couple of more waitresses and make sure the bar is stocked and the back is ready and make sure the truck has come and we have all the food we’re really prepped,” said Melchoir.

On the other hand, some restaurants are ready to handle the orders but not the crowds.

“We do online orders for a lot of them. You know we do a lot of mostly door dash. People come in order 75 pieces or 100 pieces so you know we just be prepared for it. Only disadvantage is with COVID our lobby don’t open so we hate that we can’t serve people in the store,” said Jatavion Weaver, Wingstop employee.

Whether it’s dine-in, carryout, or delivery, these restaurant teams are hoping to score some big sales during the big game.