Restaurants prepare for uptick in customers ahead of Super Bowl

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – It’s usually considered the biggest single sporting event in the U.S., and definitely the most-watched.

Super Bowl 60 is tomorrow, and many of the people watching will be doing so at restaurants and bars.

“We have a gameday platter for sure, just like last year, so we have plenty of wings,” Michael Armstrong said.

In football, games are won through work on the practice field. In the restaurant business, gameday is won with a well-prepared kitchen.

And gameday doesn’t get any bigger than the Super Bowl.

Mugshot’s General Manager, Michael Armstrong, said he is preparing for a big crowd for the big game.

“The preparation is really just staffing up a little bit, and I work a little more on my truck, make sure we have the product so everybody can come in, enjoy, and order whatever they want,” Armstrong said.

The game is projected to attract more than 127 million viewers, and many of them will be watching outside their homes.

Armstrong said the college football season is also a big draw for their business.

“The difference is college brings a bit more of a crowd than the NFL. It all depends on who is playing, but naturally, any college football team that plays, we pretty much have a decent little crowd,” Armstrong said. “It’s good business even though it depends on the team that’s playing, but we have guys that just get a whole plate of wings, a couple of beers, and just enjoy the game.”

2025’s Super Bowl had the largest audience ever for the big game, and the largest in history for a single-network telecast.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.