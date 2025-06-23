Results are in for the local Bulls on Main event in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bull riding was the main event of Bulls on Main in Amory last Friday and Saturday, June 20-21.

An eight-second, one-handed ride is all the cowboys got for the chance to reach their highest score.

Half of the score was based on how well the cowboy held on, and the other half was based on how well the bull bucked.

If the cowboys got bucked off before their eight seconds were up, no score was given.

Our very own WCBI Chief Meteorologist, Ashleigh Bryant, and Morning Anchor, Kealy Shields, had their boots on the ground and were in attendance for this event.

After all scores were counted, Mason Taylor won on Friday night with a score of 86.5, but he did not have the same luck on Saturday night.

The top three scorers on Saturday night were Casey Roberts, who finished with a score of 88.75, Alfonso Quinto, who finished with a score of 88, and Kaiden Loud, who finished with a score of 87.5

