Retired general sounds warnings over China, measures in place because of coronavirus

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A retired general from the U.S. Army Reserves, who is also a longtime attorney in Northeast Mississippi, is sounding warnings about the impacts of the coronavirus crisis.

For 40 years, TK Moffett served his country, retiring as a Major General in the U.S. Army Reserve.

During that time, General Moffett completed the U.S. Army War College, graduated from West Point and received numerous honors and awards.

General Moffett has serious concerns about the role he believes China has played in the coronavirus crisis that has shut down the United States and its economy.

“They brought our economy down, without firing a shot and they have also sacrificed our individual liberties without firing a shot,” said Gen. Moffett.

General Moffett is a student of military history and is concerned about the lasting impact of shelter in place orders, lockdowns and other measures taken in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Moffett said it’s clear that the virus poses a public health threat and precautions must be taken. In fact, Moffett is in a high-risk group for contracting the virus, after suffering a heart attack last month.

Moffett believes the crisis has exposed serious issues.

“For years and years, our political leaders profited from China. I think China believes Americans worship the dollar, more than liberty, maybe we do. If so a lot of people died in vain over the years, we’ve lost more than a million soldiers on the battlefield, over liberty and we have given it all away because of a virus that came out of China,” Gen. Moffett said.

General Moffett believes the United States will stop being as reliant on China for products, and services, once the coronavirus crisis is over.

General Moffett has also served as Tupelo City Prosecutor and as a First district Chancery Judge. He recently retired from that position