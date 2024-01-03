Returning officials and newcomers sworn-in in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The New Year brought in some new faces to Lowndes County government.

A swearing-in ceremony was held Tuesday morning for all of the county’s elected officials.

Most of those were familiar faces returning to their jobs, but there are a few new faces around the Courthouse and county offices.

One of those is Kalee Talley, who was not only newly elected, but serving in a new position, Tax Collector.

The Board of Supervisors welcomed 2 new members, District Three’s Andy Williamson, and District One’s Matt Furnari, who is making the transition from town government in Caledonia to county government.

“The Supervisors have a large budget, and they have to know what they’re doing with those funds, so, you know you definitely have to keep an open mind, and you definitely have to not get tunnel vision, ’cause there are several things that you’re over.”

Circuit Court Judge Jim Kitchens presided over the swearing-in ceremony.

The Board of Supervisors held its first meeting of the year immediately after.