Returning to hot temperatures

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- The last half of the week is here and so are the hot temperatures. Upper 80s are expected throughout the end of the week and into the weekend. 0% chances of rain continue into next week.

WEDNESDAY: It is going to be another day where we have to dress for what we feel. The morning hours are going to be cooler, so you’ll possibly need a light jacket. By the afternoon, the sun will be up and the temperatures will warm into the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Overnight temperatures are not going to drop as much tonight as they have the past two nights. The sky will remain clear, as the temperatures fall in the lower 60s.

END OF THE WEEK: High temperatures will continue climbing into the upper 80s. By Friday, a few light clouds will start to move back into Mississippi, as the high pressure system moves off to the NE. High school football games on Friday are actually going to be able to function as scheduled this week, without the chance of showers or storms.

NEXT WEEK: The beginning of next week is going to be a hot couple of days. Temperatures for Monday and Tuesday are expected to make it into the lower 90s.