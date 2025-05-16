Reward increased for missing man in Pontotoc Co.

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The reward for information leading to the location of a missing Pontotoc County man is increased.

There is now a $10,000 reward for information that helps locate 67-year-old Jeff Jaggers. The Pontotoc County man was last seen Saturday morning, May 10.

He was also seen on surveillance video on his property on Jaggers Road. there has been no sign of him since.

Jagger’s family said he suffers from dementia and also takes medicine daily. A search earlier this week turned up no clues. Anyone with any information is asked to call 9 1 1.

