Reward offered for information on suspect who taped dog’s mouth shut

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County Humane Society has offered a reward for information on the suspects who taped a dog’s mouth shut.
A young lab/hound mix named Shaw was rescued over the weekend near the Bellefontaine community in Webster County.
Shaw underwent surgery for his injury. He currently requires around-the-clock care.
OCHS has agreed to take him in.
Another dog, Pilgrim, was also found with Shaw and had to receive medical care.
OCHS offered $200 reward for information leading to the arrest(s) of the person(s) who taped the dog’s mouth shut.
Any tips can be sent to Webster County Sheriff’s Office.