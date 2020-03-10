Reward offered for information on suspect who taped dog’s mouth shut

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County Humane Society has offered a reward for information on the suspects who taped a dog’s mouth shut.

A young lab/hound mix named Shaw was rescued over the weekend near the Bellefontaine community in Webster County.

Shaw underwent surgery for his injury. He currently requires around-the-clock care.

OCHS has agreed to take him in.

Another dog, Pilgrim, was also found with Shaw and had to receive medical care.

OCHS offered $200 reward for information leading to the arrest(s) of the person(s) who taped the dog’s mouth shut.

Any tips can be sent to Webster County Sheriff’s Office.