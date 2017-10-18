Reward Rises For Escaped Inmate

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The reward for an escaped Lowndes County inmate is now $10,000.

Delvin Moore escaped back on September 2.

Chief Deputy Marc Miley says the city of Columbus and the District Attorney’s office are giving $3,000 each to the reward fund.

The sheriff’s department is offering $4,000.

Moore was originally arrested by Columbus police for armed robbery.

The reward is for information leading to Moore’s arrest or capture.

If you have any information, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.