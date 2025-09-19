Rideshare apps aim to ease riders concerns

Lyft has launched, and Uber is piloting, programs which allow women and nonbinary riders the option to prefer women drivers.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The World Health Organization estimates, worldwide, 1 in 3 women have been the victim of physical or sexual violence.

While many of these crimes are perpetrated by men who know the victim.

A number of women are assaulted every day by anonymous assailants.

This can create a lot of fear for women who use ridesharing services.

Though ridesharing is common, many women and nonbinary people still feel uncomfortable riding with someone they don’t know.

Katherine Murphy, a student at Mississippi State University, said a trending audio on TikTok is proof.

The audio imitates a phone call so that a rider may indicate to the driver they aren’t vulnerable.

“Just the fact that that’s trending really shows why this is a need,” Murphy said. “Because women obviously aren’t feeling safe sometimes in Ubers.”

Murphy said the only way she feels safe is in a group.

“I try to do it (rideshare) with another person,” Murphy said. “And if I do go in an Uber I like text one of my friends or like my boyfriend or something. And I tell them, like, ‘by the way, I’m in an Uber’ just so that they know.”

Another MSU student, Karley Woods, said she doesn’t feel safe alone either.

“I don’t feel as safe doing it alone just because I don’t know what could happen if I were to go alone,” Woods said.

Morgan Pettit, an MSU student, said getting in the car with a stranger can be scary.

“It’s a complete stranger you’re getting in the car with,” Pettit said. “I mean, I wouldn’t want to do that completely alone, no.”

To ease some of these fears, ridesharing platforms are beginning to launch a feature which allows women and nonbinary people to request a driver who is a woman.

Woods said this would make her feel much safer.

“I’d feel a lot better just because, in my experience, men can cross lines and boundaries and say things,” Woods said. “And especially taking advantage of young college girls is not out of the box completely.”

Murphy said she would still be cautious, but the option would make her more comfortable.

“If I got to choose, like, yes, I know it’s going to be a woman who’s driving me and I know I’ll be safe,” Murphy said. “I probably still would do the same precautions, but I think down deep I would feel a little bit better about it- a little more comfortable and at ease.”

Anne-Marie Sullivan, an MSU student, said she doesn’t think she’ll use the service, but sees the value in it.

“If I were in that situation I would probably just try and call a friend to come get me,” Sullivan said. “But I do think that having that option is going to help some people out.”

Morgan Pettit, an MSU student said women can be dangerous, but she sees how this could make others more comfortable.

“There’s women murderers just like there are men,” Pettit said. “But I do think that the option given might make somebody else feel safer. And that’s what matters.”

Lyft’s “Women+ Connect for Riders” allows women and nonbinary riders to match more often with women.

And Uber is piloting “Women Preferences” in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Detroit.

