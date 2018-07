RIPLEY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Ripley Police Department is requesting your assistance identifying a man responsible for a Burglary.

It happened late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning, where someone broke into the Tippah Electric Warehouse.

Numerous items were stolen.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set black male.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ripley Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.