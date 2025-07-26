Rising Temperatures into the Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures continue to rise as we head into the work week. Make sure to stay hydrated!

SATURDAY NIGHT: The rain will decrease as the sun begins to set with lows dropping into the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: High pressure will begin moving in, this will allow for things to stay calm and drier until about mid week. It will not become cooler though, highs will reach the mid 90s in the afternoon. Heat index values will be in the triple digits along with a Heat Advisory in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM. Lows will drop into the mid 70s overnight.

MONDAY: Hotter than Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 90s. Take your breaks indoors and hydrate! Another dry and mostly sunny day before rain chances pick up for Tuesday.

TUESDAY – FRIDAY: HOT & HUMID! Temperatures will tease the triple digits. An approaching “cold” front will increase rain chances, but will not drop temperatures. Enjoy the dry conditions before mid-week.