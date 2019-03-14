Riverwalk Cleanup at a stand still

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Another cleanup project put on hold is the Columbus Riverwalk.

Cleanup won’t be able to start until a debris removal contractor is chosen.

This is also relying on a federal declaration.

FEMA and MEMA toured the area earlier this week.

The silt on the sidewalks has to be taken to the dump for removal.

They don’t want it going back into the river because of environmental hazards.

“They’re gonna have a couple of machines down there that’s going to start getting all the brush and all that cake up down there at the Riverwalk so basically just a team effort down there to get everything cleaned up,” said Casey Bush.

The city wants to get the Riverwalk back to normal so people can resume their daily routines.