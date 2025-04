Road closed due to emergency repair in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville officials are closing a street for an emergency repair.

East Garrard Road between Old West Point Road and Highway 12 will be closed beginning Sunday.

The closure is expected to last until May 8.

City Engineer Cody Burnett told WCBI that there is an emergency repair needed for the road and a drainage channel.

At the moment, the road is in danger of being compromised.

