Road closed on Highway 789 due to train derailment in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A train derailment forces a road closure in Lowndes County.

Mississippi Highway 789, known locally as Artesia Road, is closed on Airport Road, Mississippi Highway 791, and Industrial Park Road.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol told WCBI that a train derailed in that area, and the road will be closed until further notice.

People travelling in that area will be detoured back to Industrial Park Road or towards Airport Road.

It could be late afternoon before the scene is cleared.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.