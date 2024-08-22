Road closing notice: McCullough Road in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – If you use McCullough Road to cut between Ridge and Wolf roads in northern Lowndes County, you will need to find a different way to go next week.

The Lowndes County Road Department said McCullough Road will be closed from 8 a.m. on Monday, August 26 until Thursday, August 29 at 4 p.m.

The department is making repairs to the road during that time.

If you have any questions, call the road department at (662)434-8219.

