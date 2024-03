Road closure notice: Portion of Mitchell Road in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Your commute in Tupelo may look a little different this month.

Mitchell Road from South Thomas Street to Graham Drive will be closed to through traffic while crews work on a cross-drain replacement project on March 27.

Local traffic is limited to property owners within the work zone area.

Other traffic will detoured to Cliff Gookin Boulevard and Jeff Homan Boulevard.

The project should take about a month to complete.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X