Road closure to be expected due to guardrails repair in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Drivers in Columbus will need to plan an alternate route if they take Bluecutt Road.

Starting tomorrow morning, Bluecutt will be closed for about 6 hours due to repair work on guardrails.

The road will be closed between Military Road and 7th Street.

Public Works will begin work on Thursday, July 31, at 6:30 am.

