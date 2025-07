Road closure to be expected due to sewer line replacement in Verona

closure

VERONA, Miss. (WCBI) – For people in the Verona area, your route could be affected in the coming weeks.

Beginning Wednesday, July 23, Palmetto Road will be closed between Raymond Avenue and Lipford Avenue.

This will be to replace a sewer line across the road.

Then the northern lane going west on Palmetto Road will be closed between these locations for sewer line replacement.

The whole process may take around one to two weeks.

