Road closure to begin next week in Lowndes Co. and Clay Co.

LOWNDES/CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A road closing beginning next Friday will have a big impact on traffic in Lowndes and Clay Counties.

Beginning at 10 pm on Friday, December 12, the eastbound lanes of Highway 82 from the Old West Point Road overpass bridge through the Old Slush Creek Bridge will be closed.

This includes the Tenn-Tom Bridge.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured through West Point, following Highway 50 to Columbus, then south on Highway 45 to rejoin Highway 82 East.

There will be signs along the detour route.

The road should reopen by 5 am on Monday, December 15.

The closure is so repairs can be made to the Old West Point Road Overpass Bridge.

This route is somewhat longer, and drivers should allow themselves extra time if they plan on travelling east on Highway 82 during that period.

Again, that is December 12 through the 15.

