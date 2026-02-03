Road closure to begin Sunday for bridge overpass repairs

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Drivers soon need to take a detour when driving on Highway 82 Eastbound.

Beginning Sunday, February 8th, at 6:00 a.m., crews will work to finish repairs to the Old West Point Road overpass bridge through the Old Slush Creek Bridge.

This is the area where the middle of the bridge is missing when driving on Highway 82.

This will cause Highway 82 eastbound to shut down. This includes the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway Bridge.

The roadway will reopen on Monday, February 9th, before 5:00 am.

Drivers are asked to detour onto Hwy 45 Alternate into West Point, Hwy 50 East, and Hwy 45 back to US Hwy 82 East

For questions, contact JP Damiens at 662-571-8901 or Browning Bergold at 601-383-4961.

