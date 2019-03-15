A Road Trip Stop Lands 3 In Jail

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A road trip from Arkansas to Florida lands three women in jail after they stopped in West Point for some extra cash.

Tabitha Keys, 30, Krystal Hill, 35, and Katrice Missouri, 31, are all charged with burglary.

- Advertisement -

Keys and Missouri also charged with providing false information.

West Point Police Chief Avery Cook says a security guard at the hospital saw the women breaking into a car and called the police.

The guard was monitoring the property with surveillance cameras.

Cook says a window was broken out of a car and purse was stolen.

Bond for the three women was set at over one hundred thousand dollars.