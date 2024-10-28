Road work begins for Lehmberg Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – If your daily commute involves Lehmberg Road in Columbus, you’ll hit a bump in the road this week.

But after this week, that will be less likely.

Work began on October 28, for a repaving project on Lehmberg.

This work, including temporary striping, is expected to take all week

The road will be open to traffic, but operating under one lane at a time with flagmen directing traffic from each end.

So, expect delays and pack your patience.

