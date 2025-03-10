Road work happening during Spring Break in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Road work is happening in Starkville.

The city said improvements are happening on East Lee Boulevard between Old Mayhew Road and Harned Road.

Work started today, March 10, and is expected to continue through Wednesday, March 12. This is all happening during spring break for local schools and MSU.

Drivers should expect minor traffic delays.

People are also being asked to move parked cars off the street until the road work is complete.

Crews will also be working on South Montgomery Street tomorrow, March 11.

