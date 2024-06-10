Road work in Tupelo may affect Monday’s route

Endville Road from Walsh Road to Countrywood Road will be closed to through traffic Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – For those who live or work in Tupelo, routes may be affected Monday, June 8.

Crews will be working on roadway base repairs and paving.

A detour will be set up directing traffic to Countrywood Road and Walsh Road.

