Road work to be expected in the West Jackson Street area in Tupelo

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Road work in Tupelo will mean detours and possible delays for some drivers on Wednesday.

West Jackson Street from Coley Road to Clubside Drive will be closed on Wednesday from 8 am until 5 pm.

A contractor will be working on road improvements in the area.

Drivers will need to find an alternate route on Wednesday, and the city is urging those traveling in the area to use caution.

The work is only expected to last for one day.

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