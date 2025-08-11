Road work to be expected on Highway 45 Alt. in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – More roadwork and changes ahead are planned for Highway 45 Alternate in Lowndes County.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said the Highway 82 eastbound exit onto Highway 45 Alternate North will be closed tomorrow, August 12, at 6 am.

It will be reopened on Wednesday afternoon, August 13.

The closure is to resurface and pave the exit.

Similar work is already occurring on Highway 45 Alternate between Highway 82 and Highway 245 in Crawford.

MDOT will have alternating lane closures in that area through at least October 13.

Roadwork will be from 6 am until 6 pm each day.

Drivers should anticipate delays, watch for workers, and slow down in work zones.

