Roads Still Risky Wednesday Morning

UNDATED ( WCBI) – Snow is giving way to sun Wednesday morning but that doesn’t mean treacherous roads are a memory.  State Troopers in New Albany and Starkville says some roads are clearing but black ice is present across both districts.  Side roads with less traffic are not recovering as quickly.  Here is a look at some snapshots from MDOT cameras around the area takenjust after 7:00 AM.

82 AND 45 COLUMBUS

 

12 AND STARK ROAD STARKVILLE

LAMAR AT UNIVERSITY OXFORD

I 22 VICTORIA

 

 

The system that hit this area Tuesday is now taking aim at the southern half of Mississippi where roads are becoming more dangerous.

I 59 HATTIESBURG

 

 

Travel south is being discouraged at this time.

