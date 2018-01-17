Roads Still Risky Wednesday Morning

UNDATED ( WCBI) – Snow is giving way to sun Wednesday morning but that doesn’t mean treacherous roads are a memory. State Troopers in New Albany and Starkville says some roads are clearing but black ice is present across both districts. Side roads with less traffic are not recovering as quickly. Here is a look at some snapshots from MDOT cameras around the area takenjust after 7:00 AM.

The system that hit this area Tuesday is now taking aim at the southern half of Mississippi where roads are becoming more dangerous.

Travel south is being discouraged at this time.